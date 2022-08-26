The Uttar Pradesh National Health Mission (UP NHM) has started the online application process for recruitment to the post of Clinical Psychologist, Psychiatric Social Worker, and Psychiatric Nurse under National Mental Health Program. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website upnrhm.gov.in till September 3, 2022.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 125 vacancies, of which 46 vacancies are for the post of Clinical Psychologist, 40 of Psychiatric Social Worker, and 39 of Psychiatric Nurse.

Notification of the revised vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The minimum age limit for the posts is 18 years. Candidates applying for the post of Clinical Psychologist and Psychiatric Social Worker should not be more than the age of 45 years, whereas the upper age limit for the post of Psychiatric Nurse is 40 years.

Educational Qualification:

Clinical Psychologist: Having a recognised qualification (Post Graduate) in Clinical Psychology from an institution approved and recognised, by the Rehabilitation Council of India, constituted under section 3 of the Rehabilitation Council of India Act, 1992. More details in the notification.

Psychiatric Social Worker: Post-Graduate Degree in Social Work and a Master of Philosophy in Psychiatric Social Work obtained after completion of a full-time course of two years. More details in the notification.

Psychiatric Nurse: One-year diploma in Psychiatric Nursing from recognised Institute with B.Sc. in Nursing or GNM OR 2. B.Sc. in Nursing or Equivalent degree from Institute recognized by Nursing Council of India.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website upnrhm.gov.in Click on “Opportunities” link Now click on the application link available against “Application for vacant NMHP positions” Proceed with the application process Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.