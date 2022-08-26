OSSC exam calendar for September 2022 released
Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the examination calendar for the month of September 2022 for various posts. Candidates may check the schedule on Commission’s official website ossc.gov.in.
“The following recruitment examinations are tentatively scheduled to be conducted during the month of September-2022. Candidates are advised to visit the Website www.ossc.gov.in for further updates,” the notice reads.
The schedule of the exam is subject to change, OSSC added.
OSSC exam calendar 2022
|Name of post
|Type of Exam
|Tentative date of exam
|Technical Assistant 2021
|Certificate verification
|03.09.2022
|Sub Inspector of Traffic-2021
|Main written exam
|09.09.2022 to 10.09.2022
|Sub Inspector of Excise-2021
|PST/PET
|16.09.2022 to 20.09.2022
|Group C Technical Posts-2019
|Main written exam
|18.09.2022
|Traffic Constable 2021
|PST/PET
|21.09.2022
|Sub Inspector of Excise-2021
|Certificate verification
|26.09.2022 to 27.09.2022
|Traffic Constable 2021
|Certificate verification
|28.09.2022
|Junior Clerk-cum-Typist, Junior Clerk
|Re-exam and skill test
|30.09.2022