Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Preliminary exam dates for the post of Junior Assistants HOD 2021. The Computer Based Recruitment Examination (CBRE) will be conducted from April 20 to 24 in two sessions each day.

The exam will consist of 100 marks and will be conducted for the duration of 1 hour 30 minutes. There shall be negative marking @0.25 marks for each wrong answer. The admit card will be released on April 16.

“COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, like use of sanitizer, social distancing, wearing of 3 (three) layer mask must be adhered to by all concerned during the conduct of examination,” reads the notification.

Candidates can check and download the schedule from the official website ossc.gov.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 140 Junior Assistant posts.

Steps to download the exam schedule

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Notice regarding Preliminary examination for the post of Junior Assistants(HOD)–2021 to be held from 20.04.2022 to 24.04.2022.” The schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the schedule Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary Exam, Main Written Exam, Computer Skill Test (practical) and Certificate Verification.

