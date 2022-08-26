Delhi High Court JJA/ Restorer 2020 final result released; here’s direct link
Candidates can check and download their results from the official website delhihighcourt.nic.in.
Delhi High Court has released the final result of Junior Judicial Assistant/ Restorer (Open) Examination-2020 today, August 26. Candidates can check and download their results from the official website delhihighcourt.nic.in.
The interview round was conducted from August 24 to 30, and September 1 and 3, 2022. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 136 vacancies.
Steps to download the result
- Visit the official website delhihighcourt.nic.in
- Click on Recruitment Results link under Public Notices
- Now click on the result link
- Check and download the result
- Take a printout for future reference
