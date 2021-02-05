Delhi High Court has released the Prelims exam 2021 admit card for the recruitment to the post of Jr Judicial Asst/Restorer on its official website. Registered candidates can download their admit card from the official website at delhihighcourt.nic.in using their application number, date of birth and email ID.

Junior Judicial Assistant/Restorer Open Examination is scheduled to be held on February 7, 2021.

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

Steps to download the admit card:

Visit the official website at delhihighcourt.nic.in Click on the “Public Notice” section On the new webpage, click on “DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR STAGE-I : PRELIMINARY EXAMINATION (OMR BASED OBJECTIVE TYPE) OF JUNIOR JUDICIAL ASSISTANT/RESTORER (OPEN) EXAMINATION – 2020” Key in your login credentials and submit Download and take a print for future reference

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 136 vacancies. Candidates can find details including reporting time, exam time, examination venue, instructions to candidates and other information on the admit card, as per the notification released earlier.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.