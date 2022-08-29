The Indian Institute of Technology- Bombay has released the question papers for JEE Advanced 2022. Candidates can download the question papers — Paper I and Paper II from the official website jeeadv.ac.in.

The copy of candidate responses will be available from September 1 onwards. JEE Advanced 2022 was conducted on August 28 — Paper 1 (9.00 AM to 12.00 noon) and Paper 2 (2.30 PM to 5.30 PM).

Steps to download JEE Adv question paper

Visit the official website jeeadv.ac.in On the homepage, click on JEE Advanced 2022 question paper link The question paper will appear on the screen Check and download the question paper Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to question paper 1.

Direct link to question paper 2.

Next, the institute will release the provisional answer keys on September 3. Candidates will be able to raise objections, if any, against the released answer key till September 4.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.