Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has started the online application process for recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineer-Civil, Revenue Officer Grade II, and Executive Officer Grade IV. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in till September 27.

The RPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 118 vacancies, of which, 41 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Engineer-Civil, 14 for Revenue Officer Grade-II posts, and 63 for Executive Officer Grade IV posts. These vacancies will be filled under the Local Self Government Department Exam-2022.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 40 years as on January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Engineer-Civil: BE(Civil) from a University established by law in India or qualifications declared equivalent thereto by the Government.

Revenue Officer Grade II and Executive Officer Grade IV: Graduate in any discipline from a University established by law in India.

Selection process

RPSC will conduct the Local Self Government Department written exam to shortlist candidates for document verification.

Application Fee

Candidates from unreserved/BC/EBC (creamy layer) category are required to pay the fee of Rs 350. Applicants from EWS/BC/EBC (non creamy layer) will have to pay the fee of Rs 250, whereas Rs 150 is applicable to candidates from reserved category.

Here’s RPSC recruitment 2022 official notification.

Steps to apply for RPSC recruitment 2022: