Airports Authority of India (AAI) has released the notification inviting online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Junior Assistant and Senior Assistant. The applicants should be a domicile of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, Pondicherry and Lakshadweep islands. Candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website aai.aero from September 1 onwards.

The last date to apply for the vacancies is September 30, 2022.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 156 vacancies, of which, 132 vacancies are for the post of Junior Assistant (Fire Service) NE-4, 10 for Junior Assistant (Office) NE-4, 13 for 3 Senior Assistant (Accounts) NE-6, and 1 for Senior Assistant (Official Language) NE-6.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The candidates’ age shall be between 18 years to 30 years as on August 25, 2022. Upper age lis imit relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification:

Junior Assistant (Fire Service): 10th Pass + 3 years’ approved regular Diploma in Mechanical/Automobile/ Fire with minimum 50% marks or 12th Pass (Regular Study) with 50% marks.

Junior Assistant (Office): Graduate with typing speed 30 wpm in English (or) 25 wpm in Hindi.

Senior Assistant (Accounts): Graduates preferably B.Com with computer training course of 03 to 06 months.

Senior Assistant (Official Language): Masters in Hindi with English as a subject at the Graduation level or Masters in English with Hindi as a subject at the Graduation level. More details in the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The application fee of Rs 1000 to be paid by the candidates belonging to UR, OBC, and EWS categories. No application fee is required to be paid by Women / SC / ST / Ex-servicemen candidates / Person with disabilities and also the apprentices who have successfully completed one year of Apprenticeship Training in AAI, as per Apprentices Act 1961 are exempted.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.