Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the State Engineering Service Exam 2021. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website psc.cg.gov.in.

The CGPSC AE exam 2021 was conducted on August 28 in two shifts. Candidates can raise objections, if any, against the released answer key till September 5.

Chhattisgarh State Engineering Service Exam 2021 is being conducted to fill up a total of 83 posts of Assistant Engineer (AE). The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the examination, followed by an interview round.

Steps to download CGPSC AE answer key 2022:

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in Click on “Model Answer of State Engineering Service Exam-2021”

The CGPSC AE answer key will appear on the screen Download and check.

Direct link to CGPSC AE answer key 2022.