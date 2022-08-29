The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala has released the provisional answer key of the Kerala Management Aptitude Test (KMAT 2022) session 2. Candidates can check and download the answer key from the official website cee.kerala.gov.in.

The KMAT 2022 session 2 was held on August 28 in computer-based test mode. Candidates can challenge the answer key by sending grievances along with supporting documents and a fee of Rs 100 for each answer being challenged by September 2.

KMAT is being held for admission to MBA courses in colleges in Kerala. The qualifying cut-off marks for the general/ SEBC candidates is 10 per cent, while 7.5 per cent for SC/ST category.

KMAT 2022 will be held for a total of 720 marks. The subjects are English language usage and reading comprehension, Quantitative Aptitude, Data Sufficiency and Logical Reasoning, General Knowledge.

