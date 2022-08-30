National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the online application correction window for the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Examination (AIAPGET) 2022. Candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website aiapget.nta.nic.in till August 31 upto 11.50 PM.

Corrections in the particulars in the Online Application Forms shall be accepted and submission of additional fee (depending on the changes made in the form) upto 11:50 pm. The candidates are requested to undertake the correction(s) very carefully as no further chance of correction will be provided to the candidates, reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to make changes to the application form

Visit the official website aiapget.nta.ac.in Click on “Correction Window For AIAPGET Test 2022” Key in your login details and submit Make changes to the application form Submit and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the correction window.

AIAPGET 2022 is held for admission to Postgraduate AYUSH Courses for the academic session 2022-23. The examination will be conducted by NTA in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode on behalf of Ministry of AYUSH with the approval of the Ministry of Education.

The exam will be held for 2 hours in two shifts — from 10.00 AM to 12.00 Noon (Ayurveda) and from 3.00 PM to 5.00 PM (Homeopathy, Siddha, Unani).