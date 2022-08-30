The admit cards for 2nd/special Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2022 have been released. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ojee.nic.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 3, 4 and 9, 2022, in four shifts — 9.00 AM to 10.00 AM, 11.30 AM to 12.30 PM, 2.00 PM to 3.00 PM and 4.30 PM to 5.30 PM. The entrance examination will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

Here’s the examination schedule.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website ojee.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Download ADMIT CARD for 2nd / Special OJEE, 2022” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.