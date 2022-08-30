Today is the last day to apply online for the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination 2022 notified by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website ssc.nic.in. The last date for making online fee payment is August 31.

The SSC CPO 2022 Computer Based Examination is scheduled to be conducted in November 2022. The SSC CPO recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 4300 Sub Inspector vacancies, of which 228 vacancies are for the Sub-Inspector (Exe.) in Delhi Police-Male, 112 for Sub-Inspector (Exe.) in Delhi Police-Female, and 3960 for Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The age limit of the candidates should be from 20 to 25 years as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Educational Qualification for all posts is Bachelor’s degree from a recognized university or equivalent. More details in the notification below:

Here’s SSC CPO recruitment 2022 notification.

Application Fee

The applicants are required to pay the fee of Rs 100, whereas women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Ex-Servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from paying fee.

Steps to apply for SSC CPO recruitment 2022: