Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has activated the objection link for the SSC CGL Tier 2 answer key 2021. Candidates can check the answer key, and response sheet and raise objection at from the official website ssc.nic.in.

The SSC CGL Tier 2 answer keys along with candidate response sheets were released on August 24, but due to some maintenance-related issues, the objection link was de-activated.

Candidates can now raise objections, if any, against the released answer key till September 2 upto 6.00 PM.

“The candidates may login in the link provided below by using their Registered Login ID and Password. Representations in respect of the tentative Answer Keys, if any, may be submitted on payment of Rs.100/- per question/answer challenged. Representations received after 6.00 PM on 02.09.2022 will not be entertained under any circumstances.,” reads the notification.

SSC CGL Tier II examination was conducted on August 8 and 10 at different centres all over the country.

The CGL exam is conducted for recruitment to various posts including — Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer, Junior Statistical Officer, Statistical Investigator Gr. II, and others.

Steps to download SSC CGL Tier 2 answer key:

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the Answer Key link Click on “Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys along with Candidates’ Response Sheets (s) of Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-II) - 2021” Click on the link given in the PDF document Key in your login details and submit Download the answer key and check.

Direct link to download CGL Tier 2 Answer Key 2021.