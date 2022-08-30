Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has opened the online application window for the State Engineering Service Exam 2021 today, August 30. Candidates can raise objections on the official website psc.cg.gov.in till September 5, 2022.

The CGPSC AE exam 2021 was conducted on August 28 in two shifts.

Chhattisgarh State Engineering Service Exam 2021 is being conducted to fill up a total of 83 posts of Assistant Engineer (AE). The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the examination, followed by an interview round.

Steps to raise objections for SES 2021

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in Click on “CLICK HERE TO FILE ONLINE OBJECTION” Key in your login details and submit Raise objections and submit

