The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the exam calendar for the posts of School Lecturer and Senior Teacher. The exam schedule is available on the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RPSC School Lecturer Exam 2022 for the Secondary Education Department will be held from October 11 to 20 and for the Sanskrit Education Department from November 15 to 17.

The RPSC Senior Teacher GR.- II Computer Exam 2022 will be held from December 17 to 24. The exam for Sr Teacher in Sanskrit Education Department is in the second week of January 2023.

The RPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 6000 School Lecturer vacancies and 417 vacancies of Senior Teachers (Sanskrit Education Department).

Here’s RPSC exam calendar.