Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will open the online edit window from September 13 to 16 for candidates who have applied for the post of Food Safety Officer. Registered candidates will be able to edit their applications on the official website tspsc.gov.in.

“The candidates are instructed to view their Bio-data and other particulars which are made available to him/her to easily identify the wrongly entered data that he/she entered in his/her respective application. Candidates may download their corrected pdf for future reference,” said the notice.

The TSPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 24 Food Safety Officer vacancies in the Institute of Preventive Medicine Public Health Laboratories & Food (Health) Administration in the State of Telangana. The examination (objective type) is likely to be held in the month of November. The hall ticket will be released 7 days prior to the examination.

Online applications were invited for the TSPSC FSO recruitment from July 29 to August 26.

Here’s TSPSC Food Safety Officer edit window notice.