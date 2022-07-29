Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has commenced the online application process for recruitment to the posts of Food Safety Officer in the Institute of Preventive Medicine Public Health Laboratories & Food (Health) Administration in the State of Telangana. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website tspsc.gov.in till August 26 upto 5.00 PM.

The examination (objective type) is likely to be held in the month of November. The hall ticket will be released 7 days prior to the examination.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 24 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 44 years as on July 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: A degree in Food Technology or Dairy Technology or Biotechnology or Oil Technology or Agricultural Science or Veterinary Sciences or Bio-Chemistry or Microbiology or Master’s Degree in Chemistry or Degree in Medicine from a recognized University; OR any other equivalent / recognized qualification notified by the Central Government.

Here’s the official notice.

Fee

The applicants will have to pay the application processing fee of Rs 200 and the examination fee of Rs 80.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit official website tspsc.gov.in Go to ‘New Registration OTR’ and complete candidate registration Login and apply for FSO vacancies Fill up the application form, upload documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.