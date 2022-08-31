The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has issued the exam date for the post of Hostel Superintendent- cum- PTI and Storekeeper and Village Development Officer/ Gram Sevak. Candidates can check the exam notice at the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

The PSSSB VDO exam will be held on September 18. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 792 Village Development Officer vacancies. The notice regarding the release of admit card/ hall ticket will be issued later.

On the other hand, PSSSB Hostel Superintendent and Storekeeper exam will be held on September 11. The PSSSB recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 44 vacancies, of which 31 vacancies are for Hostel Superintendent- cum- PTI and 13 for Storekeeper.

Here’s PSSSB VDO exam date notice.

Here’s PSSSB Hotel Superintendent and Storekeeper exam date notice.