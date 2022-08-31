Andhra Pradesh Government has released the answer key for the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test or AP TET 2022 today. Candidates can check and download the question papers and answer keys from the official website aptet.apcfss.in.

Candidates will be able to raise objections, if any, to the answer key from September 1 to 7. The AP TET result will be declared on September 14.

The AP TET 2022 exam was conducted from August 6 to 21 in Computer Based Test in two shifts. The candidates’ response sheet has already been released.

Steps to download AP TET answer key 2022:

Visit the official website aptet.apcfss.in Click on the answer key link Choose the ink for relevant subject/ paper The AP TET answer key will appear on screen Download and check.

Here’s direct link to AP TET answer key 2022.

Paper I A is conducted for candidates applying for teachers for Classes I to V. Paper I B is held for Classes I to V in respect of Special Education. Paper II A for classes VI to VIII and Paper II B for classes VI to VIII in respect of Special Education Teachers.