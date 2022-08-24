Andhra Pradesh Government has released the candidate response sheet of the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test or AP TET 2022. Registered candidates can download their individiul response sheets from the official website aptet.apcfss.in.

The AP TET 2022 exam was conducted from August 6 to 21 in Computer Based Test in two shifts: 9.30 AM to 12 noon and 2.30 to 5.00 PM.

To download response sheets, candidates would require to login at the AP TET portal using candidate ID and date of birth.

The AP TET preliminary answer key will be released on August 31 and objections will be invited from September 1 to 7. The result will be declared on September 14.

Paper I A is conducted for candidates applying for teachers for Classes I to V. Paper I B is held for Classes I to V in respect of Special Education. Paper II A for classes VI to VIII and Paper II B for classes VI to VIII in respect of Special Education Teachers.

Steps to download AP TET response sheet 2022:



Visit the official website aptet.apcfss.in Click on ‘Hall Ticket(s) Download Service Available in Candidate Login’ Enter candidate ID and date of birth to login The AP TET response sheet will appear on screen

Download and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to download AP TET response sheet 2022.