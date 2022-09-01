The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the answer key of the MHT CET 2022 today, September 1. Candidates can check and download the answer key along with question paper and response sheet from the official website mhtcet2022.mahacet.org.

The MHT CET 2022 exam was conducted from August 5 to 11 for PCM and August 12 to 20 for PCB groups.

Candidates will be able to submit their grievances/objections regarding answer keys, if any, through candidate login till September 4 upto 5.00 PM.

The MHT CET result will be declared on or before September 15.

Steps to download MHT CET answer key 2022

Visit the official website mhtcet2022.mahacet.org Click on the link ‘Anser Key (PCM & PCB)’ – ‘RESPONSE PROCESSING SYSTEM’ Key in your Candidate ID and date of birth and submit The MHT CET answer key along with response sheet and question paper will appear on screen Download and match keys to calculate probable score

Take a printout for future reference.

MHT-CET-2022 is conducted for admission to UG Professional Courses in Engineering/ Technology, Pharmacy and Agricultural Education in Maharashtra state for the academic year 2022-23.