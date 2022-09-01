The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Lecturer and Programme Cum Script Writer (PCSW). Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website apsc.nic.in till September 30.

The APSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 16 vacancies for Lecturer and 2 for Programme Cum Script Writer (PCSW) at the S.C.E.R.T., Assam.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 38 years as on January 1, 2022. The upper age limit is relaxable for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: (i) Master’s Degree in Assamese with 55% marks from any recognized University (ii) M.Ed. with 55% marks from any recognized University (iii) NET/SLET from UGC/ Ph.D. from any recognized University.

Here’s APSC recruitment 2022 notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from General/EWS category are required to pay the fee of Rs 250, whereas Rs 150 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/OBC/MOBC category.