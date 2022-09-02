Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) will start the online application process for the Combined Competitive (Mains) Examination 2022 today, September 2. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the exam on the official website jkpsc.nic.in.

The last date for filing of online application along with the requisite fee is September 20, 2022. Candidates will be able to edit their online application form from September 21 to 23 upto 11.59 PM.

The tentative date of the Mains examination is November 21, 2022. The detailed date sheet shall be issued separately.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Not more than 35 years as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: He/she should have qualified the Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination, 2022 and must be a domicile of UT of J&K. The applicants must hold a Bachelor’s Degree in any subject from a recognized University in India or from a Foreign University declared by Government in consultation with the Commission to be equivalent to a degree of a recognized University.

Requisite Fee

For general category candidates: Rs 1000

For reserved category candidates: Rs 500

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 220 vacancies, of which 100 vacancies are for the post of Junior Scale of J&K Administrative Service, 50 for J&K Police (G) Service, and 70 for J&K Accounts (G) Service.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.