MAH B.Planning 2022 CET result declared; here’s download link
Candidates can check and download their results from the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.
The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the result of MAH B.Planning 2022 CET. Candidates can check and download their results from the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.
Candidates can download their score card using their application number and date of birth. The re-exam was conducted on August 27, 2022.
Steps to download the result
- Visit the official website cetcell.mahacet.org
- On the homepage, click on the scorecard link against MAH-B.Planning 2022
- Key in your login details and submit
- Check and download the result
- Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to download the result.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.