The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the result of MAH B.Planning 2022 CET. Candidates can check and download their results from the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.

Candidates can download their score card using their application number and date of birth. The re-exam was conducted on August 27, 2022.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website cetcell.mahacet.org On the homepage, click on the scorecard link against MAH-B.Planning 2022 Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.