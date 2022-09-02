Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has declared the result of the Lab Assistant exam 2022 for Geography and Home Science. Candidates can check and download the result merit list from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RSMSSB Lab Assistant Exam 2022 for Geography and Home Science was held on June 30. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1019 vacancies of Lab Assistants in Science, Geography & Home Science.

Candidates whose roll numbers appear on the merit list are eligible to appear for document verification. The dates for DV will be issued later.

Steps to download RSMSSB Lab Assistant result 2022:



Visit official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in Go to ‘Results’ and click on the link for Lab Assistant The RSMSSB Lab Assistant result will appear on screen Download and check.

Here’s RSMSSB Lab Assistant result 2022 (Geography).

Here’s RSMSSB Lab Assistant result 2022 (Home Science).