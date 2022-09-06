Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) or MP Vyapam will soon start the online applications for the state Pre-Nursing Selection Test (PNST) 2021. Applicants can apply for the exam on the official website peb.mp.gov.in till September 20 while corrections to the form can be made till September 25.

The MPPEB PNST 2021 exam will be conducted on October 17 and 18 to fill 810 vacant seats in six government-run nursing institutes in Madhya Pradesh. The exam is conducted for admission to B.Sc Nursing (4-year course) in government nursing institutes.

Eligibility criteria

Age: A candidate must be 17-30 years of age as of October 1, 2021. The upper age limit has category-specific relaxations.

Educational qualification: A Class 12 passing certificate with a science background with at least 45% marks.

Based on the scores of PNST 2021, the counseling process for admissions to undergraduate nursing courses will be conducted for academic session 2021-22.

Here’s MP PEB PNST 2021 rulebook.

Application fee

An application fee of Rs 400 is applicable for the general category and Rs 200 for reserved categories.

Steps to apply for MP PNST 2021

Visit the official website peb.mp.gov.in Go to ‘Online Form - Pre-Nursing Selection TestPre-Nursing Selection Test (PNST) - 2022’

Click on the apply link and proceed with the registration Fill up the application form, upload documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.