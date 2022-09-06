Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the final result of the Range Officer of Forest 2020. Candidates can check and download the result from Commission’s official website bpssc.bih.nic.in.

The PET was conducted from August 1 to 6, 2022, for a total of 229 candidates. A total of 43 candidates have been declared qualified.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 43 vacancies of Range Officers of Forest.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website bpssc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on Range Officer of Forest 2020 result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Here’s the final result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.