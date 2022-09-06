Madhya Pradesh High Court (MPHC) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Legal Assistant/Law Clerk-Cum-Research Assistants 2022-23. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website mphc.gov.in from September 7 onwards.

The last date to apply for the vacancies is September 23. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 55 vacancies. The date of the examination and interview will be notified later.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 35 years

Educational Qualification: The candidate must be a law graduate (as on the date of appearing for interview) having a Bachelor’s Degree in Law from National Law University or Bachelor’s Degree in Law (05 or 03 years course) from any recognized School/College/University/Institute established by law in India and recognized by the Bar Council of India for enrolment as an Advocate. More details in the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.