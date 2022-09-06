The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has postponed the exam date for the post of Village Development Officer/ Gram Sevak. Candidates can check the exam notice at the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

According to the revised schedule, the PSSSB VDO exam will be held on October 8. The exam was earlier scheduled on September 18.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 792 Village Development Officer vacancies. The notice regarding the release of admit card/ hall ticket will be issued later.

The OMR-based exam will be conducted in MCQ format. The exam will carry a total of 100 marks. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 per wrong answer.

Here’s PSSSB VDO exam date postponement notice.