The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the result of NEET (UG) 2022 today, September 7. Once released, candidates will be able to download their results from the official website neet.nta.nic.in.

The NEET-UG 2022 was conducted on July 17 for the duration of 3 hours 20 minutes (2.00 PM to 5.20 PM). The exam is held for admission to undergraduate medical courses in all medical institutions in India.

Earlier, the provisional answer key was released and the objections were invited till September 2, 2022.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website neet.nta.nic.in Click on NEET UG 2022 Result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.