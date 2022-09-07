Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has started the online application process for the post of Food Safety Officer under Advt No 24/2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts online at the official website hpsc.gov.in till September 27.

HPSC has notified 41 vacancies for Food Safety Officer (Group-B) in the Food and Drugs Administration Department, Haryana. The pay scale for the post is Rs 35,400.

Here’s FSO recruitment 2022 notification 24/2022.

Eligibility Criteria

Age: 21-42 years as on August 1, 2022. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: A degree in Food Technology or Dairy Technology or Biotechnology or Oil Technology or Agricultural Science or Veterinary Sciences or Biochemistry or Microbiology or Master’s Degree in Chemistry or degree in Medicine from a recognized university; or (ii) Hindi or Sanskrit up to Matric or Hindi as one of the subjects in Higher Education.

Application Fee

For Male candidates of General categories, the application fee is Rs 1000. For all Female/ SC/ BC-A/ BC-B/ ESM/ EWS categories, the fee is Rs 250.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in Go to the “Advertisements” section Click on the apply link for Food Safety Officer posts Register and login to apply Fill in the details, upload documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.

Selection Process

HPSC will conduct a recruitment test for the initial shortlisting of candidates.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.