Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has notified over 120 posts of Welfare Extention Officer for recruitment. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website ossc.gov.in from September 13 to October 12.

The OSSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 129 vacancies of Welfare Extention Officer as Initial Appointees under the SC and ST Development, Minorities and Backward Classes Welfare Department, Govt. of Odisha.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21-38 years of age as on January 1, 2021.

Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s degree in Arts/Science/Commerce.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the prelim exam, main exam and viva voce. The prelim exam will be held in the second week of November.

Examination Fee

Candidates other than SC/ST/PwD (having Permanent Disability) category have to pay the examination fee of Rs 200.