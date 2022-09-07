Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the exam schedule for the Combined Graduate Level Examination or CGLE 2021. The written examination (Paper I and Paper II) is scheduled to be conducted from October 11 to 17, 2022, through the computer-based recruitment examination (CBRE) mode. The exam will consist of 200 marks.

The admit card will be released from October 3 onwards using their user credentials.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 233 different Group-B State cadre posts/services relating to Odisha CGLE 2021 to be appointed as Initial Appointee.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in Click on Combined Graduate Level Examination-2021 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of written examination followed by Certificate Verification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.