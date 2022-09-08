The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the result of NEET (UG) 2022. Candidates can download their results from the official website neet.nta.nic.in.

A total of 1872343 candidates registered for the exam, of which 1764571 candidates appeared and 993069 candidates have been declared qualified.

As per the notification, Tanishka from Rajasthan has secured the top rank by scoring 99.99%, followed by Vatsa Ashish Batra from Delhi and Hrishikesh Nagbhushan Gangulle from Karnataka standing in the second and third position, respectively. They also scored 99.99%.

NTA conducted the exam for 1872343 candidates at 3570 different Centres located in 497 cities throughout the country including 14 cities outside India on July 17, 2022 (Sunday) from 2.00 PM to 5.20 PM.

The Examination was conducted in 13 languages (Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu).

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download NEET UG result 2022

Visit the official website neet.nta.nic.in Click on NEET UG 2022 Result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to NEET UG result 2022.