The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the NEET (UG) 2022 final answer key. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website neet.nta.nic.in.

Earlier, the provisional answer key was released and the objections were invited till September 2, 2022. The result is prepared on the basis of the final answer key.

The NEET-UG 2022 was conducted on July 17 for the duration of 3 hours 20 minutes (2.00 PM to 5.20 PM). The exam is held for admission to undergraduate medical courses in all medical institutions in India.

Steps to download NEET UG 2022 final answer key

Visit the official website neet.nta.nic.in Click on “Final Answer Keys of NEET (UG) – 2022” The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

