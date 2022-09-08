National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the provisional answer key for the Common University Entrance Test or CUET (UG) 2022 today, September 8. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Once released, candidates will also be able to raise objections, if any. After analyzing the objections, the final answer key will be released and the result will be prepared on the basis of the final answer key.

The exams were conducted in July and August 2022 in computer-based test (CBT) mode.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in Click on the answer key link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.