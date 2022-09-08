Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Town Planning Building Overseer under the control of the Director of Town and Country Planning in the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website tspsc.gov.in from September 20 onwards.

The last date to apply for the vacancies on the official website till October 13 upto 5.00 PM. The Examination (Objective Type) is likely to be held in the month of January 2023. The hall tickets can be downloaded 7 days prior to the examination.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 175 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 to 44 years as on July 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Must possess a minimum qualification of a Diploma in DCE/ LCE/ LAA, awarded by the State Board of Technical Education or a degree in B.Arch. or B.E/ B.Tech (Civil) or B.Planning/ B.Tech (Planning) from a University in India established or incorporated by or under a Central Act, State Act or Provincial Act, recognized by the University Grants Commission.

Here’s the official notification.

Fee

Candidates are required to pay the application processing fee and examination fee of Rs 200 and Rs 80, respectively. All unemployees are exempted from payment of examination fee.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.