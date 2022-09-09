The Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) will soon close the online application window for recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil), Class-II, under Road and Building Department. Candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website gpsc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in upto 1.00 PM today, September 9.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 77 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 20 years to 36 years.

Educational Qualification: Possess bachelor’s degree in Engineering (Civil) or Technology (Civil) obtained from any of the Universities established or incorporated by or under the Central or State Act in India. Possess the basic knowledge of computer application and adequate knowledge of Gujarati or Hindi or both.

Application Fee

Applicants are required to pay the fee of Rs 100.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website gpsc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in On the homepage, click on the registration link Create OTR login and proceed with application process Upload the required documents, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.