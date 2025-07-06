Reading
-
1
‘Tell the judge he has done no crime’: The struggles of Hany Babu’s family
-
2
A new book suggests ways for professionals to develop AI literacy to thrive in an AI-first world
-
3
Uganda, India and beyond: What Zohran Mamdani’s win reveals about the insecurities of expulsion
-
4
For Jane Austen and her heroines, walking was more than a pastime – it was a form of resistance
-
5
Yiyun Li lost both her sons to suicide. Her new memoir reveals her as a very special writer
-
6
‘Sarzameen’ trailer: An Army family is torn between duty and love
-
7
Why a letter by Chhattisgarh’s forest department ignited protests
-
8
‘Exoticised, alienised, villainised’: A book looks at how Muslims have been portrayed in Hindi films
-
9
‘The Hunt: The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case’ review: A balancing act between fact and drama
-
10
Why workers continue to die in industrial accidents in India