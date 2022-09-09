The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has started the online registration process for Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE), December 2022. Interested candidates can register on the official website nbe.edu.in till September 29 upto 11.55 PM.

Candidates will be able to edit their applications from October 5 to 10, 2022. The examination is scheduled to be conducted on December 4 on a Computer Based Platform at various test centres across the country. The admit card will be released on November 28, 2022.

The result will be declared on December 30, 2022.

Eligibility Criteria

The candidate should possess a primary medical qualification, which is confirmed by the Indian Embassy concerned, to be a recognized qualification for enrolment as a medical practitioner in the country in which the institution awarding the said qualification is situated. The result of final examination for the said primary medical qualification should have been declared on or before 31st October 2022.

Direct link to the Information Bulletin.

Application Fee

The applicants are required to pay the application fee of Rs 7080.

Steps to register for FMGE December 2022

Visit the official website nbe.edu.in On the homepage, click on “FMGE—FMGE December 2022” application link Click on New Registration and fill in the details Upload required documents and pay the application fee Submit form and download a copy Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for FMGE December 2022.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.