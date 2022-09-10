Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the dates of the computer typing test for the post of RO/ARO 2021. As per the notification, the test is scheduled to be conducted from October 11 to 14, 2022.

The detailed schedule will be released on the official website uppsc.up.nic.in in due course of time.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 337 vacancies, of which, 228 vacancies are for General Recruitment and 109 for Special Recruitment. The application process commenced on March 5 and concluded on April 1.

Steps to download the test schedule

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, click on RO/ARO 2021 computer typing test schedule The schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the schedule Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.