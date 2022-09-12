Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the selection letter for the Range Officer of Forest 2020. Candidates can download their selection letter from Commission’s official website bpssc.bih.nic.in.

“Please login by using your registration number or mobile number with date of birth to download Selection letter for the post of RANGE OFFICERS OF FOREST (Advt 02/2020),” reads the notice.

As per the result declared earlier, a total of 43 candidates have been declared qualified against 43 vacancies of Range Officers of Forest.

Steps to download the selection letter

Visit the official website bpssc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on Range Officer of Forest 2020 selection letter link Key in your login details and download the selection letter Check and download the letter Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download FRO selection letter.

