The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JOSAA) has started the applications for admissions to IITs, NITs, IIEST, IIITs and other-GFTIs for the academic year 2022-23 today, September 12. Candidates can register on the official website josaa.nic.in.

Candidates who qualify AAT can fill their AAT-specific choices starting from September 17 after the declaration of AAT result. The process of registration requires candidates to reconfirm a few basic details, viz. gender, state code of eligibility and nationality, and provide their contact details.

Two mock seat allocations will be released on September 18 and 20 based on the choices filled by the candidates which will help candidates make necessary changes in their choices. Candidates can lock their choices.

The JoSAA counselling will be conducted in six rounds during which candidates have to confirm the allotment result by opting freeze, float and slide option.

The JOSAA first allotment result will be declared on September 23 at 10.00 AM. The online reporting, fee payment, document upload and response by the candidate to the query will be done between September 23 and September 26 (5.00 PM).

The JOSAA second seat allotment list will be published on September 28, and the third list on October 3. The sixth and final allotment list will be released by October 16.

Steps to register for JOSAA counselling 2022

Visit the official website josaa.nic.in Click on “Registration and Choice Filling for JoSAA Counselling 2022” Enter the preferred choice of institutes and courses Lock all the options and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

