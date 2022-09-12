The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JOSAA) will start the registrations for admissions to IITs, NITs, IIEST, IIITs and other-GFTIs for the academic year 2022-23 today, September 12 at 10.00 AM. Candidates will be able to register on the official website josaa.nic.in.

Candidates who qualify AAT can fill their AAT-specific choices starting from September 17 after the declaration of AAT result. The process of registration requires candidates to reconfirm a few basic details, viz. gender, state code of eligibility and nationality, and provide their contact details.

Two mock seat allocations will be released on September 18 and 20 based on the choices filled by the candidates which will help candidates make necessary changes in their choices. Candidates can lock their choices.

Here’s JOSAA 2022 counselling schedule.

Here’s JOSAA 2022 Information Booklet.

The JoSAA counselling will be conducted in six rounds during which candidates have to confirm the allotment result by opting freeze, float and slide option.

The JOSAA first allotment result will be declared on September 23 at 10.00 AM. The online reporting, fee payment, document upload and response by the candidate to the query will be done between September 23 and September 26 (5.00 PM).

The JOSAA second seat allotment list will be published on September 28, and the third list on October 3. The sixth and final allotment list will be released by October 16.

JoSAA 2022 counselling: Required documents

Class 10/12 mark sheet/Certificate Aadhar Card (for Date of Birth/ identity proof) JEE Main admit card 2022 Disability certificate (if any) Caste certificate (if any) Non-creamy layer certificate (if applicable) Medical Certificate (in specified Format available on JoSAA 2022 format) Crossed Bank Cheque copy / Image of Passbook with bank account details

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.