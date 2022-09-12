The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has issued an official notification for recruitment to 34 different posts. Interested candidates can apply for the posts at the official website jkssb.nic.in from September 20 to October 19.

JKSSB has advertised a total of 34 vacancies in 5 different government departments.

Vacancy details

Motor Vehicle Inspector: 22

Junior Librarian: 7

Assistant Law Officer: 1

Statistical Assistant: 3

Patwari: 1

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: The upper age limit is 40 years for unreserved category and 43 for reserved ones as of January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Refer notification.

Here’s JKSSB 05/2022 recruitment advertisement.

Selection Process

The selection for the post shall be made on the basis of merit obtained in the written examination (objective type MCQ) only.

Application Fee



Candidates have to pay an online application fee of Rs 500 for General Category etc. and Rs 400 for SC, ST, PWD & EWS Categories.