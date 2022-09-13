Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to various posts of Assistant Engineer, Technical Officer, Junior Technical officer and other posts. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website tspsc.gov.in from September 28 to October 21.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 833 vacancies.

Applicants should have attained the age of 18 years and should not be more than the age of 44 years. Candidates can check the educational qualification, breakup of vacancies, scale of pay, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.