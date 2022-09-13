Broadcast Engineering Consultants Indian Limited (BECIL) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Dietician, Perfusionist and Librarian Gr.III. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website becil.com till September 29, 2022.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 22 vacancies, of which 8 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Dietician, 9 for Perfusionist and 5 for Librarian Gr.III.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants should not be more than the age of 40 years as on the date of joining.

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Dietician: M.Sc. (Food & Nutrition) from a recognized University/Institution.

Perfusionist: B.Sc. Degree from a recognized University. Certificate in Perfusion Technology (awarded by a recognized Institute/Association/Authority (such as Association of Thoracic and Cardio Vascular Surgeons of India) after a Training in a Centre with at least one year experience in Clinical Perfusion.

Librarian Gr.III: B.Sc. Degree or equivalent from a recognized University and Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent in Library Science from a recognize University or equivalent.

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

The applicants from general/OBC/ Ex-Serviceman/ Women candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 750, whereas Rs 450 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/EWS/PH category.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit BECIL’s registration page becilregistration.com Click on New Registration and proceed with registration process Once registered, login to the portal and apply for the desired post Upload the required documents, pay fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.