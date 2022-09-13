Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has released the recruitment notification for the post of Engineer/Executive Trainee. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website bhel.com till October 4 upto 5.00 PM.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 31st, November 1 and 2, 2022. The exact date shall be intimated at the time of issue of admit cards.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 150 vacancies

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants should not be more than the age of 29 years as on September 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification:

Engineer Trainee in (Civil/Mechanical/IT Electrical/Chemical/Metallurgy): Full-Time Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering /Technology or five-year integrated Master’s degree.

Executive Trainee in (Finance): Bachelor’s degree from a recognized Indian University with qualified Chartered or Cost and Works Accountants from recognised Institutions in India.

Executive Trainee in (HR): Full time regular Bachelor’s degree from a recognized Indian University with at least 60% marks in aggregate in all years with two years full time regular Post Graduate Degree/ Diploma in Human Resource or Personnel Management and Industrial Relations or Social Work.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee Category Application Fee Processing Fee UR/EWS/OBC Rs 500 Rs 300 + GST SC/ST/PWD/Ex-Servicemen Nil Rs 300 + GST

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website bhel.com Go to Recruitment—Current Job Openings Click on Application link under “Engineer / Executive Trainee - 2022” posts Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.