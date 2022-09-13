BHEL recruitment 2022: Apply for 150 Engineer, Executive Trainee posts at bhel.com
Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has released the recruitment notification for the post of Engineer/Executive Trainee. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website bhel.com till October 4 upto 5.00 PM.
The exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 31st, November 1 and 2, 2022. The exact date shall be intimated at the time of issue of admit cards.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 150 vacancies
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: The applicants should not be more than the age of 29 years as on September 1, 2022.
Educational Qualification:
Engineer Trainee in (Civil/Mechanical/IT Electrical/Chemical/Metallurgy): Full-Time Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering /Technology or five-year integrated Master’s degree.
Executive Trainee in (Finance): Bachelor’s degree from a recognized Indian University with qualified Chartered or Cost and Works Accountants from recognised Institutions in India.
Executive Trainee in (HR): Full time regular Bachelor’s degree from a recognized Indian University with at least 60% marks in aggregate in all years with two years full time regular Post Graduate Degree/ Diploma in Human Resource or Personnel Management and Industrial Relations or Social Work.
Here’s the official notification.
Application Fee
|Category
|Application Fee
|Processing Fee
|UR/EWS/OBC
|Rs 500
|Rs 300 + GST
|SC/ST/PWD/Ex-Servicemen
|Nil
|Rs 300 + GST
Steps to apply for the vacancies
- Visit the official website bhel.com
- Go to Recruitment—Current Job Openings
- Click on Application link under “Engineer / Executive Trainee - 2022” posts
- Register and proceed with the application process
- Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit
- Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.