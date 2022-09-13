Bihar Civil Court has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Clerk, Stenographer, Peon/Orderly, and Court Reader-cum-Deposition Writer. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website districts.ecourts.gov.in from September 20 onwards.

The last date to apply for the vacancies is October 20, 2022.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 7692 vacancies. The detailed advertisement will be released on September 16, 2022.

Vacancy Details

Clerk: 3325

Stenographer: 1562

Court Reader-cum-Deposition Writer: 1132

Peon/Orderly: 1673

Here’s the notification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.